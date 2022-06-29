Hindu man is beheaded on camera by two ‘Islamic warriors’ in India

A tailor was beheaded on camera in India’s Rajasthan by two self-proclaimed ‘Islamic warriors’ after sharing a post on social media.

The pair entered Kanhaiya Lal’s small shop in a crowded Udaipur market pretending to be customers and engaged him in small talk before attacking him.

Lal is heard pleading with them to spare him, in a ghastly video filmed by the attackers themselves.

One attacker repeatedly strikes the tailor on his neck from behind, even as he collapses to the ground with blood curdling screams.

The pair then went online, identifying themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Ansari and Ghouse Mohammed, claiming responsibility for the attack.

The victim was reportedly targeted for sharing a social media post supporting recent comments about the Islamic Prophet Mohammed by a spokeswoman for India’s ruling Hindu nationalist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The remarks by Nupur Sharma at a TV debate in late May were deemed ‘blasphemous’ and sparked protests that turned violent in some parts of India and demonstrations across the Islamic world.

Sharma was sacked by the BJP after her comments, which saw the governments of nearly 20 countries summoning their Indian envoys for an explanation.

The two attackers released another video after the killing in which they brandished knives and issued a chilling warning to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they would ‘douse the fire he had started.’





In reference to the allegations of anti-Muslim sentiments and communal hatred that Modi has battled since long before taking over as head of India’s government.

Protests have raged on across the country against what was seen as a deliberate attempt by the ruling party to vilify the Islamic prophet.

A month-long order banning four or more people from gathering anywhere in the state is now in place across the state, while mobile Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.

‘Both the accused in the killing have been arrested and we will ensure strict punishment and speedy justice,’ said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot appealed to people to not share the video as it would ‘serve the attackers’ motive of creating discord in society’.

The Union Home Ministry has dispatched a high-level anti-terror investigation team to the spot.

Rajasthan is a highly popular tourist destination for British travellers, home to the Thar desert and several notable palaces.

The timing of the attack coincides with Narendra Modi’s trip to UAE to pay condolences to the recently deceased ruler.

UAE had very recently joined a group of several Islamic countries that condemned the ‘Prophet row’ and called on Indian leadership to act on incidents of hate.

