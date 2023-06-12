Popular social media commentator Daniel Regha has reacted that Hilda Baci is sending the wrong message by supporting Chef Dammy and Ekiti Cookhaton.

He stated this via his Twitter account on Sunday.

Daniel Regha frowned at Hilda’s support towards the ongoing cookhaton set up by an Ekiti chef. He reacted that it doesn’t make sense though it was a kind gesture.

He added that she only sent the wrong message by supporting the chef and the gesture implies that anyone is at liberty to pursue success at the expense of hindering others’ progress.

The social media influencer tweeted, “Hilda Baci encouraging chef Dami & the Ekiti Cookathon makes no sense; It seems like a supportive gesture, but she’s just sending a wrong msg that anyone is free to pursue success, even if their ambition stops others from progressing. The truth is, Dami should’ve waited, periodt.” he tweeted

Hilda Baci encouraging chef Dami & the Ekiti Cookathon makes no sense; It seems like a supportive gesture, but she’s just sending a wrong msg that anyone is free to pursue success, even if their ambition stops others from progressing. The truth is, Dami should’ve waited, periodt. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) June 11, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE