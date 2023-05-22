A video of Hilda Baci’s lunch outing with her pals and besties has surfaced online.

Her friend, who provided narration in the video, revealed that they met for lunch following her Thanksgiving service at church on Sunday, May 21.

They were a group of six people, including a man and a woman. The lady in the background joked that they had ordered the whole world.

Her friend made public the receipt, listing some items they bought, including spaghetti, jollof rice, and tequila.

Hilda, she said, cleared the debt on her own and paid a hefty N1.1 million.

