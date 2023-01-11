Hike in petrol pump price, who to blame?

By
The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) disclosed that some petrol stations sell at different prices and that has become a major challenge to control the situation. Marketers of petroleum expressed complaints about the insufficient distribution of required fuel and frequent charges in the purchasing deal.

Both the Federal Government and marketers have a role to play in fuel pump price control but the issues of negligence from the Federal Government make the situation even worst. The Federal Government is entitled to place fuel pump price across the country; it should be sold at the specific price given by the government and any fuel station which fails to comply with the policy should face the wrath of the law.

Doubtless, the government is to be blamed for its failure to fulfill the promises of re-fixing drained oil refineries around the country and the negligence to provide maximum security in areas of petroleum pipes to tackle massive vandalism which is causing heavy loss to the country and remains the main reason for causing a hike in fuel pump price.

 

  • Esther Samuel, Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University.

