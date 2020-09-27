Hike in petrol/electricity prices: Flight operations may be grounded Monday

• As aviation unions order workers to join NLC/TUC in nationwide strike

By Shola Adekola - Lagos
As the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared indefinite nationwide strike with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020, over hike in the price of petroleum, the aviation unions have directed all workers in the sector to withdraw their services across all airports in the country.

The unions consisting of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), National Association of Aircraft

Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) in a circular issued to aviation workers titled: ‘Notice of Nationwide Strike To All Aviation Workers’, dated September 24, 2020, attributed their position to give full support to the national union bodies.

The circular partly stated: “Our unions as above named are in full support of the strike. As such, all workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of September 28, 2020,\ until otherwise communicated by the NLC/TUC or our unions.

“The general public particularly airport users, aviation concerns and agencies are hereby notified accordingly.”
The circular was unanimously signed by Comrades Ocheme Aba for NUATE, Frances Akinjolie of ATSSSAN, Umoh Ofonime for NAAPE and Abdul Razak Saidu for ANAP.

