By: Biola Azeez | Ilorin

THE Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria has charged Nigerians, especially the Muslims, to exhibit positive attitude towards the coming general election by trooping out and casting their votes.

The organisation, in a communique signed by its chairman, Professor Yusuf Badmas and secretary, Malam Abubakar Ayinla, respectively, after a meeting held in Ilorin last weekend, advised the citizens to make the best use of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

It commended the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safeguarding the country’s economy and currency but urged them to find a way to implement the new monetary policy without continuously hurting Nigerians.

The organsation commended the Kwara State government under the leadership of Malam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for ensuring order in the state and for ensuring adequate preparation for the coming general election.

According to the body, the state government has demonstrated uncommon understanding in the area of hijab use in the state’s schools.

Related News No Content Available

The organisation, however, urged the government to continue to toe the right path and not mind distractions from some quarters on the issue of hijab.

It appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to address the lingering crises across the country.