Hijrah holiday: YOUMBAS admonishes Muslims, Oyo govt

THE Young Muslim Brothers And Sisters of Nigeria (YOUMBAS) has spoken on the disagreements that greeted the decision of the Oyo State government not to declare a public holiday to mark the beginning of Hijrah 1442 AH.

In a statement signed by the amir and secretary of the organisation in the state, Alhaji Ismail Aderibigbe and Mr Sulaiman Adedotun, respectively, YOUMBAS appealed to the state’s Muslim ummah to promote religious harmony in the state by exploiting dialogue and engagement in their call on the state government continue to declare the Hijrah holiday.

The organisation, which has been propagating da’wah activities in Nigeria since 1974, also urged the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, to continue to ensure justice and equity between Muslims and Christians.

It called on the governor to continue to see Muslims as partners in the course of taking the state to greater heights and not as antagonists.

The organisation urged all leaders to make the well-being of the people the focus of their policies and programmes.

The organisation said that having observed the various discussions on the Hijrah holiday in the state, it was necessary to admonish Islamic leaders, groups and the entire Muslims in the state to maintain good relationship with the Makinde-led government and continue to promote peace and good neighbourliness.

YOUMBAS said: “Oyo Muslims are charged to be partakers of good governance by exploring the option of constructive criticism and efficient dialogue rather than confrontation and issuance of fatwa that are inimical to peaceful coexistence.

“This is believed to be good steps towards achieving well-designed developmental goals for the benefits of all citizens and creating environment where Islam could better be propagated and opportunities will be given to vast majority of ummah rather than a few selfish individuals.

“It is noteworthy that the past administration led by our late brother, Governor Abiola Ajimobi (may Allah forgive him and grant him comfort of the grave), with the aid of persuasion and dialogue, not brute, in 2017, acknowledged the Hijrah Day and in 2018 declared a work-free day for Hijrah celebration, a recognition Muslims of Oyo State will like to be officially gazetted to symbolise the noble spiritual journey of the Prophet (pbuh) as ordained by Allah.

“This, we have to relate with our amir and various leaders and further humbly engage Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure our good appraisal of his religious tolerance and balance actions towards the two most prominent faiths is maintained.”

YOUMBAS, in the statement endorsed by its national president-general, Alhaji Abdulfattah Oloyede, faulted some Muslim groups “acting beyond their brief by issuing strong political words against the governor and seemingly tending to provoke people of diverse faiths to anger.”

According to the organisation, this negates the cardinal principles of Islam and injunction of Allah.

The organisation expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde on the renovation of Ibadan’s central mosque to a befitting standard before the last Eid al-Adha, his usual personal gifts to the ummah during Ramadan and recent Eid and the ongoing construction of the new Adogba Mosque from his personal purse and his efforts at providing a more befitting Muslim burial ground.

YOUMBAS used the occasion to felicitate President Muhammadu Buhari; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola; the Chief Imam of Ibadanland; Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy Abubakr Agbotomokekere; Muslim leaders, imams, Muslim groups and organisation and the entirety of the ummah around the nation and the world in general on the occasion of Hijrah 1442.

Hijrah symbolises the migration of Prophet Muhammad from his city of birth, Makkah, to Madina based on Allah’s instruction after his incessant persecution by the unbelievers of Makkah in the course of propagating Islam.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…