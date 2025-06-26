Hijrah: Aare Musulumi felicitates Muslims

THE Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has felicitated Muslims on the commencement of the new Islamic calendar year and encouraged them to reflect on how faithfully they have adhered to the commandments of Allah and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He urged the Muslim ummah to always seek Allah’s guidance in times of difficulty.

In a statement issued in Ibadan by his media aide, Akintayo Abolade, The Aare Musulumi extended his congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; all state governors; Islamic groups and organisations; and the entire Muslim faithful.

He prayed for a blessed and fulfilling 1447 AH.

He urged Muslims across the world to engage in fervent prayers to Allah to avert the looming threat of war, which could potentially escalate into a third world.

In the light of the recent hostilities between Israel and Iran, who engaged in a series of bombings for about two weeks, the religious leader remarked that the hostilities should not have occurred in the first place, emphasising that diplomatic avenues were not fully explored.

He stressed that the use of force should only be considered when all diplomatic efforts have failed.

Akinola called on global superpowers to refrain from interfering in the sovereignty of less powerful nations under the pretext of regulation.

He added that previous interventions in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, Libya and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resulted in prolonged disasters and instability.

Alhaji Akinola appealed to both Israel and Iran to allow for intervention from well-meaning world leaders in pursuit of a lasting truce to the crisis. He stated that wars, regardless of scale, ultimately end at the negotiation table.