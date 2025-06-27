Hijrah 1447: MUSWEN urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria, global community

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has called on Muslims across Nigeria and beyond to seek divine guidance, peace, and progress for the country and the global community as the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447, commences.

In its New Year message signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President and Professor Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya, Executive Secretary, MUSWEN emphasised the importance of unity, reflection and supplication, especially during this significant period in the Islamic calendar.

The organisation urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray fervently for divine intervention in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria and the world, including insecurity, economic hardships and global conflicts.

“As we mark the beginning of Hijrah 1447, let us come together in prayer, seeking Allah’s guidance, peace and prosperity for our beloved country, Nigeria, and the world at large. This is a time to reflect on the lessons of the Hijra, renew our commitment to faith, and work collectively for the betterment of humanity.

“This significant milestone in the Islamic calendar, marking the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madinah, serves as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, unity, and perseverance that define our faith “ the organisation said .

For those in positions of authority, MUSWEN said, “We urge leaders at all levels—religious, political, and traditional—to embody the spirit of compassion and justice in their actions. In these challenging times, leadership rooted in empathy and fairness is essential for fostering peace, progress, and unity in our society.”

The organisation also encouraged Muslims to embody the values of compassion, tolerance and resilience exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad during the historic migration from Makkah to Madinah.

The organisation called for renewed dedication to fostering unity, promoting peaceful coexistence and contributing to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

It called on all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, to join hands in building a nation anchored on justice, equity and mutual respect, while praying for global peace and prosperity in the new Islamic year.