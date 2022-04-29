Hijab crisis: Kwara governor to convoke interfaith dialogue

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has received the report of the panel of inquiry on the Hijab question at the public funded-Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in the Oyun local government area, promising to convoke inter-faith dialogue that will strengthen peace, tolerance and understanding among adherents of different faiths in the state.

“As you have recommended, we will definitely commence interfaith dialogue while the government looks quickly into the report. From what you have said before we read the report, it is obvious you have done a thorough job,” AbdulRazaq said when he received the panel report from its chairman, Dr Shehu Omoniyi Ibrahim, in Ilorin.

“We thank you very much. You have done good work. It’s not an easy job. We do understand the sensitivity of the issues and we ensure to do what is right.”

The governor assured the people of the state that the government would soon reopen the school for academic activities in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the report. The government is in a hurry to reopen the school but we also want to make sure there’s peace within the community before that is done.”

Dr Ibrahim, for his part, called on the government to institute a periodic interfaith dialogue or bi-annual interfaith convention to promote religious harmony in the state.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We thank you sincerely for finding us worthy to handle this assignment. We strongly hope that this report will be a roadmap to peaceful coexistence in our public schools, not only on Hijab but on other conflicting inter-faith matters,” he said, flanked by the co-chairman of the panel and Secretary-General of Ijagbo Descendants Progressive Union, Mr Emmanuel Adebayo Fatola.

Other members of the panel were Pastor Modupe Agboola; Kwara State chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr Saudat AbdulBaki; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Zubair Danmaigoro; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity), Reverend Timothy Akangbe; and a director in the Ministry of Justice, Ishola Olofere (Secretary).

The panel recommended, among other things, a review of the policy on grant-aided schools to clarify grey areas; police investigation into the violence that claimed one life and prosecution of any culprits to avoid a repeat; official action on specific individuals indicted of negligence or collusion in the crisis; (government) payment of hospital bills of those injured; and appeasement of the family that lost their son.

The panel also held that the government’s policy allowing any female Muslim child to wear her hijab in all categories of public schools is in order and should stand except the Supreme Court later holds otherwise. It added that government should restrict religious activities in public schools to those officially conducted by either the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) or Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS), while disallowing clerics or individuals from outside the schools from conducting such activities in public schools, among other recommendations.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Hijab crisis: Kwara governor to convoke interfaith dialogue

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Hijab crisis: Kwara governor to convoke interfaith dialogue