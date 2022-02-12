Hijab: Anglican bishops urge Kwara to copy Oyo example to end crisis

Bishops of the Dioceses of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican province in Kwara State have called on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to follow the example of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on policy of use of hijab in schools to ensure peace in the state.

The plea was made at the provincial council meeting of the church after condemning the recent fracas occasioned by non-admittance of hijab-wearing students into the premises of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of Kwara state.

Presided over by Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Kwara, the Most Reverend Israel Amoo, the church said that unconditional return of all Christian schools in the state to their original owners would bring a lasting solution to the problem which, it said is now assuming a terrifying and alarming magnitude.

The people, who commiserated with the families of the deceased person(s) and those injured during the incidence, prayed the good Lord to comfort and console them.

“We hereby refer Kwara State government to the policy adopted by Oyo State which guaranteed peace and harmonious coexistence, it is herein stated as follow:

“(i) In Muslim named/faith-based public schools, the usage/wearing of hijab as part of the school uniform is allowed in accordance with Islamic tradition/religious belief of student who may wish to do so.

“(ii) In Christian named/faith-based public schools, the student’s uniform should be in line with established tradition of the school and Christian religion.

“(iii) In Community based public schools the usage/wearing of a common hijab/beret by female students is permissible. This is however optional for parents/students who wish to do so.

“(iv) Under No circumstance or guise should any student/parents, group, or body contravene the provisions in paragraphs i, ii, and iii above. Any contravention of these provisions would attract appropriate disciplinary sanctions including immediate expulsion of affected students from school.”

“We further urge the Executive Governor of Kwara state, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to use his good offices to restore normalcy to schools in the state and reverse the order permitting

the use of hijab in Christian schools for the sake of peace and good neighbourliness.”