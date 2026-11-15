‘Highly overrated,’ Trump says he would easily defeat Obama in hypothetical election

United States President, Donald Trump, has claimed he would easily defeat former President Barack Obama if the two leaders faced each other in a hypothetical presidential election, describing his Democratic predecessor as a “highly overrated” politician.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with sports commentator Stephen A.

“Yeah, I think I’d beat him easily.”

Explaining his confidence, Trump pointed to his electoral performance, particularly in states such as Texas and Florida, arguing that he secured more votes than Obama.

“I got many more votes than he got,” he said, pointing to his electoral performance in states including Texas and Florida.

The US president also questioned Obama’s record in office, accusing the former Democratic leader of failing to unite Americans.

“I didn’t think he was a good president. I thought he was a divider.”

Asked how he would characterise his own presidency, Trump presented himself as a unifying figure, arguing that economic progress and increased investment under his administration would help bring Americans together.

“A person that brings people together.”

The comments came during a wide-ranging White House interview following the November 3 midterm elections, in which Republicans suffered sweeping defeats that handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump, however, sought to distance himself from the electoral setback, repeatedly arguing that the results did not reflect his individual political standing because he was not personally on the ballot.

Despite Trump’s confidence in a potential contest against Obama, the US Constitution prohibits such an election from taking place.

The 22nd Amendment bars anyone from being elected president more than twice, making a third presidential election victory constitutionally impossible for both men.

Obama served two terms between 2009 and 2017, while Trump first occupied the White House from 2017 to 2021 before returning to office in January 2025.

(AA)