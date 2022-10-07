Higher determination, self-belief required to create value in Nigeria ― Babalola

The Pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan Oyo State, Mr Remi Babalola, has said that higher levels of determination, courage and self-belief are required to be a value creator in Nigeria.

The former Minister of State Finance and former chairman, of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, stated this at the second convocation ceremony of the university which was held on Thursday, in his address to the graduating students.

He said, “The world is currently facing fundamental challenges and Nigeria in particular is undergoing unusual self-inflicted existential issues; these demand higher levels of determination, courage and self-belief to be a value creator.”

Speaking further, Babalola challenged the Class 2022 graduands of the university to use their intellectual transformation to make the world a better place as they become custodians of high standards of performance, and be ready to contribute to the greatness of the country.

He said, “As you become custodians of a high standard of performance, be ready to contribute to the greatness of our country, Nigeria and the world, by extension, make the world a better place by the intellectual transformation you have undergone in the past few years of your academic pursuits.”

Babalola, who described private tertiary education as a special privilege anywhere in the world, urged the graduating students not to underestimate its importance and relevance but strive to make the very best of their intellectual endowments by being the best in their respective life endeavours.

He tasked them to be deliberate in doing the right thing and making the right choices, adding that they need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

He said, “As you go into the real world, remember you are our ambassadors, our KDU name-bearers; always be deliberate to do the right thing and make the right choices. You may need to occasionally ‘be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Make an impact, add value, and do something good wherever you find yourselves.”

Alluding to a quote by the former President of South Africa, the late Nelson Mandela, Babalola told the graduands that having graduated, they are in possession of the most powerful weapon to change the world.

He, therefore, tasked them to challenge themselves to their full potential as they step out into the new world of possibilities and opportunities.

He said, “As you step out into the new world of possibilities and opportunities, challenge yourselves to your full potential; do not limit your dreams and boundaries. In the words of the late Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. Now that you are about to open a new chapter of your life, you are in possession of the most powerful weapon to change the world. So, go out there and conquer.”

The event had in attendance the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka as guest convocation lecturer, the founder and chancellor of the University, Chief Kola Daisi, other dignitaries of the university, parents and well-wishers of the graduating students.

