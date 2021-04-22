High registration fee hindering MSMEs participation in intellectual property law in Nigeria —SMEDAN

The Small and Medium Enterprises Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has lamented that the high cost of registration fees is preventing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from benefiting from the enhanced value that intellectual property law offers businesses.

Speaking in Abuja, Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda stressed the need for SMEs to be sensitized on the importance of Intellectual Property (IP) to enhance the value of their enterprises.

In preparation to commemorate the 2021 World Intellectual Property Day, Radda lamented that most Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs across the country are not aware of the importance in enhancing the value of their products, services and processes.

The DG therefore urged relevant agencies with the statutory functions in the administration of IP to be easily accessible by moving closer to the SMEs.

“Examples of intellectual property include music, literature, and other artistic works, discoveries and inventions and words, phrases, symbols, and designs”.

He further explained that under the intellectual property laws, owners of intellectual property are granted certain exclusive rights.

Radda further explained that some common types of intellectual property rights (IPR) are copyright, patents, and industrial design rights; and the rights that protect trademarks, trade dress, and in some jurisdictions trade secrets.

He called on stakeholders and the media to do more in creating awareness of the importance of intellectual property particularly in protecting product value.

On his part, the Ag. Head, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Nigeria office, Mr Oluwatobiloba Moody noted that, the WIPD 2021 provides an important moment to shine the light on the critical role of SMEs in Nigeria and the opportunities for these important actors to particularly use IP to build stronger, more competitive and resilient businesses.

He reaffirmed that SMEs are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, noting that SMEs make up around 90 per cent of the world’s businesses, employ around 50 per cent of the global workforce and generate up to 40 per cent of national income in many emerging economies.

The World will celebrate Intellectual Property Day on the 26th of April, 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in the net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…