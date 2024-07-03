Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to listen to renowned businessman and Chairman of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote over the latest interest rate of 30% as announced by the CBN.

Recall that Dangote raised alarm over the high interest rate, saying that it is detrimental to businesses in the country.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, 3 July, 2024, Omokri advised the CBN to listen to Dangote as he knows what he is talking about.

Omokri pointed out that Dangote is singularly responsible for 15% of Lagos State’s GDP and 4% of Nigeria’s GDP, and as such has both the experiential and practical knowledge to support his claims.

He wrote on X, “The Central Bank of Nigeria should listen to Aliko Dangote. He knows what he is talking about. This is a man who is singularly responsible for 15% of Lagos State’s GDP and 4% of Nigeria’s GDP. If he says the Interest Rate is too high, he has the experiential and practical knowledge to support his claims.

“If he is complaining, imagine what those further down the food chain in the Private Sector are feeling. If the private sector is not comfortable with this policy, wealth inequality will increase in Nigeria, and we only need to look at Kenya to see the outcome of that. A wise man learns from the mistakes of his neighbour. An unwise man waits to learn from his own errors. Preventive action is necessary, failing which Presidential intervention is required.”

