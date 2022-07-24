High Inflation Rate: MAN expresses concerns on panic buying, hoarding

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm about the prevailing inflation rate in the country, adding that if not quickly checked, might result in panic- buying, hoarding, and worsening of the nation’s economic situation.

The Association, in a statement signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, also identified a sharp decline in consumer welfare, excruciating demand crunch for the extremely poor and reduction in consumption by the middle class, as a result of the continued erosion of disposable income, as other possible implications of the existing high inflation.

It added that the existing high inflation would not also spare the nation’s manufacturing sector; since it might result in a rising increase in the cost of production inputs, with trickle-down effects on capacity utilisation, inventory and profitability of manufacturing firms.

MAN argued that the resultant higher MPR and lending interest rates from the high inflation rate, might further constrain access to credit and increase the cost of borrowing for manufacturers, especially those in the SMI cadre.

“Besides resulting in an upward swing in the value of shares for manufacturing concerns listed on the stock exchange, it will also have differing implications like reduction in demand for manufactured products leading to poor sales and turnover; lower competitiveness as the high inflation rate further mount pressures on the already very high-cost operating environment, which may hinder the prospects of beneficial trade in the region and the continent,” the Association added.

While describing the existing high inflation as a major indication of macro-economic inadequacies, the Association however noted that failure to take steps to address the contributory factors will further limit economic growth and increase the rate of unemployment in the country.

“By reducing purchasing power, high inflation reduces aggregate demand and limits production which eventually results in a fall in employment. On the flip side of the coin, it will escalate the value of public debt servicing expenditure due to the exchange rate pass-through effect in the face of an increase in fuel subsidy costs and rising global oil prices. The resultant effect is lesser resources for public investment expenditure needed to catalyze and sustain economic growth,” MAN stated.

In order to avert the negative trickle-down effects of high inflation on the economy and the manufacturing sector, the Association stressed the need for government to deploy a bouquet of supply-driven policies, that would be backed with more structural measures to combat the peculiar inflationary pressures from insecurity, energy and transport cost.

It further advised the federal government to further reduce the reliance of the country, on imported products and raw materials.

This, it stated, could be achieved by encouraging local sourcing through a comprehensive and integrated incentivised system; since the country is largely bearing the brunt of imported inflation.

“Government should intentionally resolve all forex-related challenges confronting the productive sector by making a detour from the CBN’s foreign exchange regime that greatly contradicts one of the goals of the National Development Plan, which seeks to attain quick convergence of the foreign exchange rates,” MAN added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE