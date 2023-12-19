Gunmen on Monday reportedly kidnapped a high court judge in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Joy Uwanna, her driver, and her orderly death.

The attack is said to have occurred along Uyo-Okobo Road on Monday evening, while the victim was returning from Okobo, where she had a sitting.

The chairman of the Oron branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Torosco Eyene, Esq., who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday, said the judge was kidnapped along the Okobo axis on her way to Uyo after court sitting.

He disclosed that members of the association have scheduled a meeting with the State Commissioner of Police and DSS tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss how to rescue Justice Unwana.

” Yes, the sitting judge in Oron was kidnapped yesterday (Monday) on her way back to Uyo after court sitting. By tomorrow, Wednesday, we are moving down to Uyo to meet with the commissioner of police, Olatoye Durusinmi, and the DSS on the issue.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom Police Command, Odiko McDon, has not picked up repeated calls to his mobile phone at the time of sending this report.

