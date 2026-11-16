The high cost of specialised medical treatment is putting premature babies’ lives at risk and placing severe financial pressure on Nigerian families, Professor of Paediatrics and Consultant Neonatologist Prof. Olukemi Tongo has warned.

Tongo said the cost of essential medicines, feeding supplements and prolonged hospital care could make it difficult for parents to sustain treatment, even after their babies had survived critical conditions.

She raised the concern at the 2026 World Prematurity Day celebration organised by the Damaris Foundation for Premature Infants in conjunction with Total Family Specialist Hospital, Ibadan.

Speaking on the theme “Small Babies, Big Potential: Invest in Follow-up Care to Protect Their Future”, she said a vial of surfactant, used to treat newborns with certain breathing difficulties, costs between N230,000 and N240,000, while a sachet of milk fortifier could cost about N22,000.

She added that prolonged hospitalisation, medical investigations and transportation further increased the financial burden on families. Recalling her personal experience, Tongo said a hospital once demanded a deposit of N66,000 in 2002, when her monthly salary was N60,000.

She stressed that a premature baby’s survival in hospital was only the beginning, as such children needed sustained medical attention to prevent complications and support healthy development.

Illustrating the benefits of appropriate intervention, she shared the story of Hasana, born at 27 weeks in late 2023, weighing just 650 grammes. With intensive medical care and continued support, the child had grown into a thriving toddler by 2026.

According to Tongo, follow-up care for premature babies should cover nutrition, growth, eyesight, hearing, immunisation and developmental milestones. She particularly advocated timely screening and treatment for retinopathy of prematurity, a potentially sight-threatening condition.

She also highlighted Kangaroo Mother Care, which involves skin-to-skin contact between a baby and caregiver, as an important intervention for eligible premature and low-birth-weight infants.

On prevention, she urged pregnant women to attend antenatal clinics regularly and called on healthcare providers to identify complications early and transfer women at risk of premature delivery to appropriately equipped specialist centres where possible.

Tongo further called for emotional and psychosocial support for parents, noting that caring for critically ill newborns could expose caregivers to anxiety, exhaustion and depression. She urged the government, hospitals, health professionals and charitable organisations to make neonatal treatment more affordable and strengthen follow-up services.

The Chairman of the Damaris Foundation, Mr Olusesan Olaniyi-George, reaffirmed his commitment to maternal and neonatal healthcare awareness, recounting how his youngest daughter’s premature birth in 2013 inspired his involvement in supporting preterm infants.

He recalled that his wife insisted on being taken to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, when pregnancy complications arose while he was away at the Supreme Court. Their daughter was delivered through emergency surgery, and her fragile condition initially made him doubt her chances of survival.

He attributed her survival to divine intervention, dedicated medical care and Kangaroo Mother Care. He pledged to revitalise the foundation to advance its mandate of supporting preterm care and maternal health.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Pastor Tunde Oloyede, urged individuals to contribute their time, resources and prayers towards supporting premature infants. He reassured attendees that no effort devoted to humanitarian service was ever wasted, regardless of personal limitations.