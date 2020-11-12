High cost of logistics, bane of exporters ― Awolowo

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo has identified the high cost of logistics as one of the major problems being faced by exporters in the country.

Awolowo who spoke on Thursday in Benin at a stakeholders meeting on repositioning Nexportrade Houses Ltd (NHL) remarked that the body needs aggressive marketing to increase productivity, enhance expansion and facilitate growth.

Represented by Deputy Director, International Export Office, Mr. lliya Bitrus Yaro, Awolowo said that the initiative was aimed at promoting the patronage for export quality “Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services”.

The executive director noted that the event was aimed at, among other things, educating and sensitizing the targeted gainers, on the goals of NHL, the administrative and operational framework of NHL and its benefits to Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises and established businesses.

He said: “One of the challenges faced by exporters is the cost of logistics, especially exporting to West African countries, where made in Nigeria products have a comparative advantage. The core aim of NHL is to drastically reduce this cost of logistics for exporters, especially the Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“NEPC as Federal Government apex agency saddled with the duty of diversifying the Nigerian economy through the promotion of non-oil export believes NHL platform can provide and support Nigerian exporters in dominating the West African and African market if given the necessary help.

“This is because our current marketing strategies/ways of doing business can no longer be maintained largely due to sudden disruptions caused by the ravaging COVID-19 global pandemic.”

NEPC, Benin Export Assistant Office, Mr MacPherson Fred-Ileogben said the initiative is aimed at improving the global visibility of made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

Speaking on “The Role of Regulatory Agencies in the Operational Framework of Nexportrade,” the director of NHL, Mr Kola Awe said Nexportrade will create a platform for them to export their goods and products to other West African countries.

Mr Awe who is also the Chairman, NACCIMA Export Group appealed to the exporters in Edo to register their businesses so that they can enjoy the benefits of Nexportrade. He assured them to make use of the opportunities, adding that it would help to ease the cost of exporting goods and services to other nations.

