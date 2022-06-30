High cost of diesel, threatening survival of FMC Abeokuta, says CMD

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta, Professor Adewale Musa-Olomu, on Thursday, said that the rising cost of diesel from N600 to N730 per litre is threatening the survival of the tertiary institution.

Musa -Olomu said this at a free medical outreach organized by the hospital for members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, held at the Press Centre, Iwe Irohin, Abeokuta.

The MD disclosed that the hospital spent an average of N44 million on the purchase of diesel to run the hospital.

Musa-Olomu urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the power sector of the country, considering the rising cost of diesel

“Government needs to declare a state-of-emergency on energy in tertiary institutions if they want us to carry on, it is just very necessary.

“In FMC, Abeokuta, we use N5million worth of diesel every two weeks that comes that to N10million in a month, but suddenly the thing (diesel) jumped to N22million (every two weeks) and come to N44million in a month. So, how are we going to cope?

“Everybody knows the state of diesel, diesel is what we all use to power our generators and if as a medical centre we were consuming something in the worth of N10million, but suddenly jumped to N44million, how are we going to cope?

“But, if the Federal government comes to our aid by declaring state-of-emergency in the energy sector and probably they give us Solar panels of about 1,000MW as they have given some other tertiary institutions, it will help us a lot and the charges on the innocent patients will be reduced and people will be ready to access health care”, he said.

On the medical outreach, Musa-Olomu advised men of the pen profession to always go for general check-ups for their wellness.





While asking them to cultivate a healthy lifestyle and shun alcohol and cigarette consumption.

“We know from our experience over the years that quite a lot of people can get lost in their professions and forget to take care of themselves, especially journalists.

“Journalists are always searching for news and with that enthusiasm, they can lost in their profession and forget to monitor their health. That is why we are organising this outreach to call their attention to it that it is necessary that they check their health status,” he said.

