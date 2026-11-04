High consumption of ultra-processed foods to brain damage, stroke risk — Study

High consumption of instant noodles, soft drinks, sugary cereals and ready meals may be associated with brain damage linked to future strokes and memory problems, a Canadian study suggests.

Researchers from McMaster University and the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) examined approximately 9,000 Canadians aged 35 to 69 and found that participants who consumed the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods were 40 per cent more likely to show signs of damage associated with silent strokes.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study raises concerns about how dietary habits may affect brain health before noticeable problems with memory or thinking develop.

Silent strokes can cause permanent brain damage without the obvious symptoms associated with conventional strokes. They may also signal an increased risk of future strokes and cognitive problems.

Russell de Souza, an associate professor at McMaster University and scientist at PHRI, said the findings were unexpected because this type of brain damage is more commonly associated with health conditions identified later in life.

Ultra-processed foods made up about 25 per cent of participants’ diets, although the proportion reached 40 per cent for some individuals.

These products can displace healthier foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables and protein-rich options, potentially reducing overall diet quality.

Sonia Anand of PHRI said the relationship between diet and brain health might become detectable before people experienced noticeable difficulties with memory or thinking. She added that dietary habits established earlier in life could influence cognitive health in later years.

The researchers said longer-term studies, including investigations using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), were needed to determine whether high consumption of ultra-processed foods directly contributed to silent brain damage.

The findings establish an association, not proof that these foods cause silent strokes. Other health and lifestyle factors may also contribute to the observed risk.

The study adds to growing research into the potential consequences of diets dominated by heavily processed products.

In September, researchers at the University of California called for larger studies into the possible relationship between unhealthy diets and depression after 20 patients reported improvements in symptoms, including anxiety, following a switch to healthier eating.

The latest findings highlight the importance of investigating how dietary choices may affect brain health before symptoms become apparent.