High and low moments that shaped 17th Headies awards

•Why Wizkid, Burna Boy,

Rema stayed away

When Annie Macaulay stepped onto the stage at the 17th Headies Awards, it felt like something electric had just been plugged into the Landmark Event Centre in Lekki.

Dressed in a neon green coat over a bold Ankara dress, she dazzled — but it was her words, not her outfit, that would dominate headlines. “Good evening, I am Annie Idi—oh sorry, Annie Macaulay. I’m single!” she quipped.

In an instant, the crowd erupted into wild cheers. Annie wasn’t just announcing her independence from 2Baba; she also meant that it is time to embrace a new phase of her life.

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies, tagged ‘Back to Base’, marked a grand homecoming after two years abroad.

Hosted by the magnetic duo of Nancy Isime and veteran broadcaster IK Osakioduwa, the evening blended charisma, humour, and glamour into a potent spectacle, reminding everyone that the heart of Afrobeat still beats strongest at home.

The stage glittered, the lights dazzled, and the spirit of Lagos was unmistakable: alive, unapologetic, and vibrant.

The red carpet moment:

The red carpet at the 17th Headies Awards was nothing short of a runway spectacle, with stars pulling out all the stops to serve looks as dazzling as their careers. From flowing gowns to sharply tailored suits, the Landmark Event Centre’s entrance transformed into a glamorous parade of fashion, creativity, and star power.

Annie made an unforgettable entrance in a neon green overcoat layered over a vibrant Ankara dress, blending tradition and bold modernity with the ease of a true icon.

Not to be outdone, Davido exuded royalty in a white, custom-designed agbada embroidered with gold, his signature sunglasses and confident stride commanding every camera’s attention.

Rising starts didn’t come to play—they were ready!

Rising stars matched the veterans step for step. Qing Madi wowed in a futuristic silver ensemble that caught the flashbulbs with every twirl, while Shallipopi kept it edgy in an all-black leather outfit paired with chunky boots, embodying the rebel spirit of the new wave of Afrobeat.

Odumodublvck, true to his nonconformist brand, arrived with a colorful entourage, sporting a retro-themed jacket over streetwear chic, looking every bit the disruptor he has become.

Nancy Isime, who later co-hosted the show, lit up the carpet early in the evening with a stunning red velvet gown complete with a dramatic train, setting the tone for a night where glamour was compulsory.

Each step, each pose, each grin on the red carpet wasn’t just about style—it was a statement of intent. The return of the Headies to Nigerian soil wasn’t just celebrated with music but with a fashion renaissance that echoed through every corner of the venue.

From traditional silhouettes reimagined for modern tastes to avant-garde designs that pushed creative boundaries, the stars used the red carpet as a canvas to tell their own stories—loud, proud, and unforgettable.

It was a night dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements across the Nigerian and African music scenes. From legendary artists to rising stars, producers, and creatives, the Headies recognised those who shaped the continent’s soundscape over the past year.

Davido shines as Wizkid, Burna, Rema stayed away

Davido, always larger than life, stood tall as the only member of Nigeria’s “Big Four” — Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, and himself — who showed up to honour the occasion. He triumphed as he walked away with the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

The performances crackled with energy. Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, and others delivered pulsating sets that kept the audience on its feet.

Tanzanian star Juma Jux not only bagged the award for Best East African Artiste of the Year, beating giants like Bien and Diamond Platnumz, but also left the crowd mesmerized with a stirring live performance that added even more shine to an already luminous night.

Kcee’s emotional night..

A deeply emotional highlight came when Kcee, the Limpopo master himself, was honoured with the Special Recognition Award. Celebrated for his enduring 26-year journey through the Nigerian music industry, Kcee’s moving acceptance speech, filled with gratitude and nostalgia, drew tears and cheers alike.

Tributes, honour for Mohbad

The ceremony reserved its most poignant moments for Mohbad, the late street-hop sensation. Posthumously winning Best Street-Hop Artiste for his hit “Ask About Me,” Mohbad’s legacy was honoured with a standing ovation as his young son, Liam, and his wife received the award. The tribute video, which celebrated his brief but blazing career, left few dry eyes in the house. His multiple nominations, including Best Collaboration for “Egwu” with Chike, and Afrobeats Single of the Year, served as haunting reminders of a voice silenced too soon.

Odumodu’s drama

Yet, not every moment was scripted or smooth. Mild drama unfolded when Odumodublvck, the new Next Rated king, stormed the stage with his mother and an entourage of friends and label members. As he gave a heartfelt but lengthy acceptance speech, organizers, pressed for time, attempted to cut him off by switching off his microphone. Unbothered, the rapper refused to leave. A brief standoff ensued until the organisers were forced to switch his microphone back on, allowing him to finish in triumphant defiance.

Behind the glitz, some cracks showed. The absence of Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema hung heavy over the night. For an award ceremony that once served as the coronation ground for Afrobeat royalty, their snub sparked fresh conversations about the Headies’ evolving relevance in an industry now commanding arenas from New York to Paris. Were these superstars too big for the platform that birthed them, or was the Headies struggling to keep pace with their meteoric ascent?

Technical hiccups also added an unfortunate sour note. Major award categories like Best Collaboration and Best R&B Single were skipped during the broadcast, leaving many attendees and viewers confused. Social media exploded with criticism, with fans calling out the organizers for poor stage management and a lack of respect for the craft and contributions being honored.

READ ALSO: Annie Idibia ‘confirms’ divorce from 2Baba at 17th Headies Awards