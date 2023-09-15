Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that, hiding her pain was the hardest part of being a single mum of 2.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, on her Podcast, Toke Moments, Iyabo Ojo opens up about her past struggles, career, family, relationships and work.

During the interview, Toke asked Iyabo, “As a single mom, what was the hardest part of raising your kids yourself?”

“It was having to hide my pain. Because I just said to myself “my kids, I’m gonna love the hell out of them and I’m going to raise them with so much love that I’m not even going to make them feel this mistake that I have made.” Because it wasn’t their choice to be born into an unsettled home, so I said I was going to raise them in love…”

“Christmas times I had to always make sure, for years – I mean, Priscilla clocked 15 or so before she could realize that hello, you’re actually divorced? Because they never felt it. They never knew. I made sure that every Christmas they got double gifts, from mom and dad…” Iyabo Ojo responded.

