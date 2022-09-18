HID Awolowo’s patronal, remembrance service holds tomorrow

The seventh remembrance and patronal anniversary of Chief (Dr) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo holds today.

A service to commemorate the two-in-one event will hold at HID Awolowo Anglican Church, Ewuga, Sagamu, Ogun State, starting at 4pm.

A notice from the church indicated that the service can also be joined virtually via Zoom.

The Zoom meeting login details are: Meeting ID: 837 1476 6782; Passcode: y9tx19.

Born November 25, 1915, Chief (Dr) HID Awolowo died September 19, 2015, just a little over two months to her 100th birthday.

She was married to the Chief Obafemi Awolowo, first premier of the Western region, who famously referred to her as his “jewel of inestimable value.”

HID Awolowo was a successful businesswoman and was the first Nigerian distributor for the Nigerian Tobacco Company (NTC) in 1957. She was the first to import lace materials and other textiles into Nigeria.

Like her husband, she was also an astute politician. She played an active role in the politics of Western Nigeria. She stood in for her husband in the alliance formed between the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) and the Action Group (AG), called the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA), while he was tried and in jail.

To fulfill her husband’s dream of becoming president in the Second Republic, she toured the length and breadth of the country with her husband campaigning.

She also coordinated the women’s wing of the party and was always present at all party caucuses. She is renowned for being there for Awolowo through good times and turbulent periods.

Mama was there as a politician in her own right, side by side with Chief Obafemi Awolowo. She contested the 1964 Federal elections as the Action Group candidate in Awolowo’s constituency. The late sage acknowledged her invaluable contributions when he attributed his success in life to three factors: “the grace of God, a Spartan self discipline, and a good wife.”

Mama HID Awolowo is extolled far and wide for her loyalty and dedication to spouse and family, even and especially in the face of severe trials, her perseverance in the struggle for the supremacy of truth and social justice, her extra-ordinary industry and entrepreneurship, and her indomitable spirit in the face of formidable odds.