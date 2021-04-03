HID Awolowo Foundation commiserates with Dr Joe Odumakin over death of husband

The Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolowo Foundation on Saturday commiserated with Dr Joe Odumakin, wife of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Mr Yinka Oodumakin, who died on Saturday morning.

In a statement signed by Folusho Olaniyan, the Secretary of the Foundation, on Saturday,



According to the statement: “We are deeply sorry to hear about the devastating news of the loss of your dear husband, our brother, a patriot, and an ardent supporter of the cause of justice; Mr Yinka Odumakin.

“Mr Odumakin was so passionate about Nigeria and was active at the forefront of movements that focused on how to make Nigeria a peaceful, prosperous nation, with the enabling environment, and opportunities for youths and the generations to come.

“We are at a loss for words to tell you how we all felt when the announcement was made by the family earlier today. We are sorry, and shaken by this news. We wish this was not true, or there was a way to make it all go away. God knows best. Be assured of our prayers, and our most heartfelt sympathy during this difficult time. May God Almighty grant you the fortitude to bear the loss. May the soul of the faithful departed rest in peace.”