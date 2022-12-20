Hibah arrests 19 over alleged same-sex marriage in Kano

The Kano Hisbah board in its effort to guide against an act of immorality has arrested 19 youths who were allegedly attending a same-sex marriage at a popular event centre in the state.

It will be recalled that the board was established by the state government in 2003, and saddled with responsibilities enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong for every Muslim.

According to the commander-general of Kano state Hisbah board, Sheikh Dr Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina disclosed that the arrest was made after a report from a good Samaritan who informed the agency, about same-sex marriage.

It was stated that the youths in their early twenties were gathered to witness the wedding of two suspected homosexuals Abba and Mujahid.

But as luck would have it some Hisbah personnel attached to Hisbah board headquarters Sharada Kano, arrived at the scene before the commencement of the wedding rites, where 15 females and 4 males were arrested.

However, the alleged two people tagged as the bride and groom, Abba and Mujahid escaped immediately after the arrival of Hisbah personnel at the wedding venue.

Sheikh Ibn Sina further disclosed that the organiser of the event, 21-year-old Salma Usman has been arrested by the board and efforts were been intensified to ensure that Abba and Mujahid were apprehended.

He promised that the Hisbah board would hand over those in their custody to the police for necessary action, as most of the ladies claimed to have been invited to the wedding from a neighbouring state.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to eradicating all forms of vices in the state.

He stated that those arrested, Salma Usman, Sadiya, Aisha Adam, Maryam Ibrahim and Bilkisu Lukman who spoke in an interview claimed to have been invited to a birthday party.

They pleaded for leniency and promised not to engage in such acts in future.

