A man of Lusaka, Zambia has narrated to a Matero Local Court, Zambia how his wife denied him conjugal rights but would sit in cold water after work in order to tighten her private parts.

According Zambia Court, Lucy Chota of Ngombe Compound sued her husband, Shadrick Chota for divorce after he deserted their matrimonial home.

Lucy told the court that her husband was a jealous man who would follow her to her place of work just to ensure no other man interacted with her.

However, in defense, Shadrick said his wife denied him conjugal rights but was surprised each time she returned home from work, she would sit in cold water.

The magistrate, Mulenga said the woman was too pompous and the man had no say in their marriage hence her audacity to flirt with other men in his presence.

