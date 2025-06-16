‘He’s enemy number one’, Netanyahu says Iran wants to kill Trump

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran’s Islamic regime sees US President Donald, Trump as the biggest threat to its nuclear ambitions and has actively plotted to assassinate him.

“They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Netanyahu, Trump’s firm stance against Iran made him their top target.

“He’s a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb, padding it with billions and billions of dollars.

“He took up this fake agreement and basically tore it up. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now, ‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’ He’s been very forceful, so for them, he’s enemy number one,” he said.

Netanyahu also revealed that he himself had been targeted by Iran.

He said a missile was once fired into the bedroom window of his home.

Netanyahu called himself Trump’s “junior partner” in confronting Iran’s nuclear threat.

According to the prime minister, Israel is facing a dangerous moment.

“We were facing an imminent threat, a dual existential threat.

“One, the threat of Iran rushing to weaponise their enriched uranium to make atomic bombs with a specific and declared intent to destroy us.

“Second, a rush to increase their ballistic missile arsenal to a capacity of 3,600 weapons a year… Within three years, 10,000 ballistic missiles, each weighing a ton, coming in at Mach 6, right into our cities, as you saw today… and then in 26 years, 20,000 [missiles].

“No country can sustain that, and certainly not a country the size of Israel, so we had to act,” he said.

Netanyahu said Israel’s actions are not only in self-defence but also serve to protect the world.

Iran has since launched a major ballistic missile attack on Israeli cities.

Many of the missiles were intercepted, limiting the damage.

Netanyahu believes Israel’s counterattack has severely set back Iran’s nuclear program.

He said negotiations with Iran are “going nowhere” and that his country is ready to take any action needed to stop the threat.

He also praised Israel’s recent military effort, named Operation Rising Lion.

Netanyahu called it “one of the greatest military operations in history.”

Speaking to the people of Iran, he said they had suffered under an oppressive regime for 50 years, one that has long threatened to destroy Israel.

(NDTV)

