Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), Operator of OML 30, on behalf of its Joint Venture Partners, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL), is advancing its drilling campaign to unlock the asset’s significant hydrocarbon potential, accelerate reserves growth and support increased production.

The company’s Assistant General Manager, Technology Portfolio Development, Adejare Oni, who represented the Chief Executive Officer, Ado Oseragbaje, at the recently concluded 44th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition, highlighted the strategic importance of the campaign in advancing the company’s asset development and production growth ambitions.

He noted that the drilling campaign underscored Heritage Energy’s commitment to maximising the value of OML 30 through sustained investment, subsurface resource optimisation and disciplined operational execution.

“Unlocking the full potential of our assets requires sustained investment, a deeper understanding of subsurface resources and disciplined execution,” Oni stated.

Heritage Energy is targeting production of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) by 2030, underpinned by a focused strategy encompassing sustained capital investment, disciplined reservoir management, technological advancement and operational excellence.

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“Achieving this ambition requires an integrated approach to asset development, combining strategic investment, effective reservoir management, operational excellence and a deeper understanding of our subsurface potential. Our focus remains on maximising asset value, replenishing reserves and delivering sustainable, long-term value for Nigeria’s energy industry,” he added.

Oni further highlighted the importance of integrating drilling activities with effective reservoir management, technological innovation and operational discipline to sustain production growth and strengthen the asset’s long-term performance.

He also emphasised the company’s commitment to strengthening its technological capabilities through an accelerated digital transformation agenda and the implementation of its flagship Operating Management System (OMS). These initiatives are designed to standardise processes, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen performance management and improve the quality of business and operational decision-making.

“The future competitiveness of Nigeria’s upstream industry will depend on our ability to translate resource potential into tangible value through technical innovation, strategic investment and operational discipline,” he said.

Through these strategic interventions, Heritage Energy continues to advance its commitment to unlocking OML 30’s hydrocarbon potential, strengthening production capacity and contributing to the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.