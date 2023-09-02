Have you ever wondered how friends from many years ago who are now superstars came to be? They grew together.

The thought of having humble beginnings with friends as opposed to ditching them for “happening” people might seem boring, but in the grand scheme of things, it is relevant.

It is important to grow with your friends and not ditch them for someone that appears to have made it. Have you heard celebrities referring to fellow celebrities as their friends, and they go as far back as the days of their humble beginnings?

This is because they took “grow with your friends” seriously.

Also, this isn’t only about the growth of your friends, it’s about yours too.

How can you grow with your friends?

Throw your weight of support around them. The same energy with which you support people that seem to have made it already, is the same way you should support them. Support their vision, show up for their dreams, announce them to the world the same way you announce your favourite celebrities.

There’s such a thing as growing with your friends.

Your friends are influential people in the making. The people at the top today who refer to their close friends who are also at the top didn’t have it that way from the beginning. It’s not a bad idea to build with your friends.

Above all, in growing with your friends, loyalty is built and commitment to one another becomes less difficult. You all are superstars in the making. Stay, and grow.

