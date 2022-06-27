Herdsmen stab bus driver to death for accidentally killing cow in Lagos

There was palpable tension on Monday morning in the Agbo Malu Agemoowo area of Lagos-Badagry expressway as two suspected herdsmen stabbed a commercial bus driver to death.

Two people said to be the herders have been arrested in connection with the incident by the police in the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the death to Tribune Online but could not confirm the identity of the dead person.

A commercial LT bus was said to be on a high speed in the area when it crashed into one of the cows, crossing to the other side of the road.

An argument was said to have ensued between the commercial bus conductor and the herdsman which resulted in the herdsman stabbing the driver to death.

The incident created an instant reaction from residents of the area, who blocked the expressway and threatening to avenge the death of the deceased man.

The situation caused serious traffic gridlock on the dilapidated road forcing many motorists to find alternative routes.

A resident of the area, George told our correspondent that “It happened in the morning around 7 o’clock. I had just passed the area when my wife called me.”

“I learnt that the driver was on a high speed when two herdsmen were trying to cross their cows to the other side of the road.”





He also added that “The vehicle was badly damaged and in the process, a fight ensued and the conductor was stabbed in the head and other parts of his body.”

The police image maker confirmed that “A commercial vehicle ran into two cows this morning at Agemowo, Badagry killing one of the herders’ cows.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also stated that “The cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the vehicle conductor, resulting in his death.”

“The DPO Morogbo division assisted by soldiers from 243 Battalion, Badagry successfully cleared the road and normalcy has since been restored to the area.”

The Lagos police image maker also denied that “It is entirely false that the deceased was turned back when he sought refuge in the police station.

“He did not make it off the accident scene, let alone, reach the station,” he added.

“Meanwhile the two herders have been arrested. An investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided subsequently,” the police image maker said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Herdsmen stab bus driver Herdsmen stab bus driver

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Herdsmen stab bus driver Herdsmen stab bus driver

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP