Herdsmen should buy lands, embrace ranching ― Adamu Garba

A Fulani and former Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba, has urged herdsmen to buy lands in any state they wish to settle, then build ranches for their cattle.

Garba who said this on his Facebook page, Adamu Garba II, said it doesn’t make any sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021.

He, therefore called on rich Fulanis to buy lands for the herders, build ranches for them in order to end the lingering crisis between locals and the Herdsmen.

The post reads “I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021.

“Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers.

“By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase. Govt should step forward & clear this out.

“I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land.

“All lands in Nigeria, including forests belongs to some entity, FG, SGs, LGs, Company’s or individuals.

“Thus no land can be used without proper authorisation.

“The problem of the Fulani herders is a betrayal from the city Fulanis, who decided, after moving to cities, acquiring wealth & power, but forget to carry the village brothers along, leaving them in a desperate situation.

“The rich Fulanis must come together & get ranching lands.

“Land issue is as old as humanity, no any state power can give land to anyone where the land is been identified with owners for generations, without purchasing or renting.

“The rich Fulani’s must come together & assist our fellow brothers to get reaching land or forest for grazing.

“Else, this will be a breeding ground for a circlical conflicts, a very ripe situation for civil war. This must be avoided AT ALL Cost.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE