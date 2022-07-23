Herdsmen killed 60 persons in Taraba, displaced 120,000 in two months — Lawmaker

Over 60 persons were said to have been killed while 120,000 others displaced and many properties destroyed within two months of continuous attack on Ussa, part of Takum and Yangtu development areas of Taraba State by suspected herdsmen.

Hon. Habila Timothy Anderifun, member Taraba State House of Assembly representing Ussa constituency made the claim on Saturday while briefing journalists in his resident in Jalingo.

He alleged that suspected herdsmen have between June and July killed over 60 people in continuous attacks on the local government.

The lawmaker, who on behalf of people in the area, demanded the attention of the United Nations (UN) and the international community to the ongoing killings which according to him can be likened to genocide.

He alleged that between July 5 and 12, no fewer than 30 people were murdered in the areas, aside the six soldiers including the CO of Ada Barracks Takum, that were killed by the suspected armed bandits.

“Just on Thursday, 22nd July 2022, Jenuwa Nyifiye village was attacked and no fewer than nine persons were killed.

“On 18th July, 2022, Talatu Yaro was butchered at Kujwean by the suspected armed bandits and her remains packaged in polythene bags like bush meat. On the same day, Rimamsikwe Audu was shredded in pieces at Kujwean village, while Andenyangtso Adamu was butchered along Takum -Lisam road by the same armed bandits.

“The invasion and occupation of Ussa land by the armed group and the atrocities being committed can be likened to the Russia invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes being committed in Ukraine. Mutilation of the dead is against international war engagement.

“According to International Human Rights Law, rule 113 ‘Each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the dead from being despoiled. Mutilation of dead bodies is prohibited.’

“The situation in Ussa is terribly bad and we would bring out documentary evidence to support our claims at the right time.

“For now, we want the United Nations (UN) and the international community to turn their attention to ongoing killings which can be likened to genocide in Ussa and parts of Takum which is capable of wiping the entire people of Ussa out of the planet earth.

“The killings and mutilation of the bodies of the victims in Ussa constitutes crime against humanity and we urged the federal government to take urgent steps to end these senseless killings within 14 days, for it is the primary responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of her citizens anywhere in this country.





“We are documenting carefully all that is going on in the area and failure to end the killings, we shall not hesitate take legitimate and lawful means to seek for justice for the people of Ussa.

“It is imperative to state here that today, communities such as Kujwean, Asik, Ripenchin, kutuko, Kusansan and in fact, the entire Kwesati ward, Lissam II, Yangtu and Bika among other communities have been deserted.

“Reports from these communities indicate that the deserted communities have been taken over by herdsmen who now graze freely on people’s farms and homes. Today, the humanitarian situation occasioned by the attack and displacement of the over 120,000 IDPs is pathetic and needs urgent intervention.

“We want to call on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency and other aid organizations and spirited individuals to intervene in the provision of shelter, protection, water, food and non-food relief items to address the growing humanitarian needs of the IDPs.

“We are also calling on the state government to set up a high commission of enquiry to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the crisis with the view to finding a lasting solution to the conflict,” Hon. Habila lamented.