Herdsmen kill two NSCDC officers, three others in Benue

No fewer than five people including two personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been killed by suspected herders in separate attacks in two Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incidences, according to locals occurred in Makurdi and Logo local government areas on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The civil defense personnel were reportedly killed alongside the driver of the commander of the state livestock guards while on official duty on Friday at Adaka in Makurdi.

In Logo local government, two people were reportedly killed.

A communty leader in Logo said that the two villagers were killed on Thursday evening at Tse Tume in Turan council ward of Logo while they were working on their farm.

The community leader who did not want to be mentioned gave identity of the deceased to include Terkende Injarwua and Mfaiga Ukor, adding that their corpses had been recovered and buried on Friday.





Chairman of Makurdi local government, Anthony Dyegeh confirmed the killing of two civil defense personnel and the driver of the livestock guard Commander.

According to him, “the Civil Defense personnel were the members of agro rangers who work hand in hand with the livestock guards to enforce the state anti open grazing law.

“So on Friday, they went to Adaka to arrest the herdsmen who were grazing their cattle and they went their with livestock guards, unfortunately, the herders engaged them and killed several people.

“But for now, I will say that two personnel of the NSCDC as well as the driver of the commander of livestock guard were killed.

“The deceased have been taken to mortuary while the injured ones were receiving treatment at Federal Medical Center, Apir and Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.”

When contacted the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Michael Ejelikwu, promised to give detail account of the incident but as of the time of filing this report he was yet to do so.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, on her part, said, “that was not reported to me.”