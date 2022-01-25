Herdsmen attack: We will not allow criminals overrun us ― Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday said his government will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state under any guise.

Akeredolu stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital while receiving representatives of Auga Community led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye, on a courtesy visit to his office.

The governor who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities in the state assured of more security presence in some areas of the state.

He frowned at the incessant attacks on farmers and their farmlands, especially in the bordering towns, and promised to increase security presence in the border communities.

He charged the people to also be prepared and report suspected criminals to security agencies on time, saying his administration will not allow killer herdsmen to overrun the state.

The governor also called on traditional rulers in the state to work with the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for proper security of their domain.

Akeredolu emphasized that the Iboropa-Auga/Ase/Ikaram road is one of the roads slated to be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

On renovation of Auga Community Grammar School, Auga Akoko, Akeredolu said the time has come for communities to come up with various strategies towards developing their schools, saying old students associations and the communities must also join hands in developing the schools in their localities.

Oba Agunloye appreciated the governor on behalf of the Auga Community for the various infrastructural development across the state.