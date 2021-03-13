Herders, farmers seek government support on alternative feedstock for animals in Taraba

The herders and farmers in Taraba trained on alternative feedstock for animals by the Center for Social Change and Economic Development Nigeria (CSCED) in collaboration with Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) on Saturday sought government support to sustain the new method.

Alhaji Bello Kuri, a spokesperson for the trained herdsmen told a journalist in Jalingo that the new feeding method introduced was best approach ever in ending the herders/farmers crisis.

According to him, the scramble over fresh grass which usually led to clashes with farmers would be a thing of the past if government gives a little support to them in terms of provision of some raw materials.

“The alternative feedstock introduced to us is the best approach so far in ending the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the state and country.

“We therefore want the government to support us with some of the raw materials like urea, ammonia, aroma among others so that we can continue to formulate the feeds without moving about,” he said.

Mr Garba Kam, the spokesman for the trained farmers in the state also stress the need for government assistance to enable them sustain the new feeding method in order to boost productivity and enhance food security for the country.

“The good thing about the new feed formulation method is that some of the materials like dry grass and grains are around us.

“Government can either assist us with grant or soft loans to purchase the items that are not available here for us to continue this practice for peace and greater result,” he said.

In his reaction, team leader of CSCED, Alhaji Mustapher Baba told journalist that the center was happy with the enthusiasm shown by the herders and farmers and the successes recorded so far.

Baba explained that the main aim of the alternative feedstock was to curb the persistent herders/farmers crisis in the country as being supported by United Nations Peace building, United Nations Development program (UNDP), United Nations Human Rights Commission and UN Women.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE