Taiwo Amodu

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have called for the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Resources.

This was part of the resolutions at a two-day conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation held in Abuja at the instance of the Kano State Government.

Participants at the conference which included scholars, professionals, captains of industry and practitioners In the field of agricultural development, value chain specialists and researchers in diverse fields of animal production maintained that in the alternative, Federal and State Governments should expand the scope of existing Departments of Livestock Production to address the broader needs of the industry.

Speakers at the conference also demanded the support of international agencies in collaborating with the government at all levels to mitigate crises thrown up by farmers-herders crisis through funding and support to the government of Nigeria in mitigating the Impact of climate change, addressing technology gaps, addressing poverty and skills gap and improving people’s livelihoods.

Amongst the resolutions was the need to revisit and review sub-national, national and regional laws, legislations and policies to make applicable reforms for improving Livestock production and addressing conflicts.

“There is the need to strengthen the process of litigation for more effective dispensation of justice and handling of the various litigations relating to violent crimes and other perpetrators of violent conflicts.

“There is the need to reform the security and judicial architectures to ensure the curtailing of farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, illegal arms trade, importation and proliferation in the country.

“Political leaders at all levels need to refrain from politicizing the issue of farmer-herder conflicts and other associated issues while pursuing inclusive processes that will strengthen unity and cooperation In the country.”

The communique was signed by former INEC Chairman and incidentally, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega and Dr Rabe Mani Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee, the participants unanimously commended the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for seizing the initiative to organize the Conference which they noted demonstrated his patriotism and strong commitment toward enhancing peaceful co-existence, unity and development in the country.

The participants urged Governor Ganduje to use his good offices to convince his colleagues in the form of 36 States Governors, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the National Council of State to adopt the resolutions and proceedings of the National Conference.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE