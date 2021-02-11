Herders/farmers conflicts: Abiodun reads riot act to perpetrators, deploys task force to Yewa

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, handed down a warning to perpetrators of violence in Owode-Ketu, Eegua, Igan-Alade and Igbogila areas of the state, saying that his administration would leave no stone unturned in curtailing the activities of brigands in the state.

This was just as he deployed a special task force comprising the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, including the State Security Service and local vigilante groups, with representatives of other stakeholder entities in the crises-prone areas of Yewa-North, Imeko-Afon and Yewa South Council Areas of the state.

In recent times the areas have witnessed criminal assaults and killings, leading to the closure of schools, public institutions and business facilities.

Governor Abiodun directed that investigation be sped up and concluded so that indicted persons could be charged to court and prosecuted in the interest of justice.

He said: “The government will leave no stone unturned in checking the activities of brigands and criminals in this state. Ogun cannot be defined by crimes and criminalities. Ogun does not have any haven – safe or unsafe – for killers, bandits, insurgents or cultists.

“We shall spare no action, including ruthless ones, to bring peace, public order into every hamlet, town and city in the Gateway state.

“The provisions of the Constitution and the moral authority conferred on the government the right to protect the lives and properties of the people. This is sacrosanct and shall not be compromised under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s watch”, a statement issued in Abeokuta by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said.

Last weekend, Governor Abiodun set up an investigation team to investigate and bring to book, all the persons involved in the herders/farmers conflicts in the state.

“Our first priority in Ogun is the safety of lives and property of everyone and we will not compromise on that.

“We will not condone any act of criminality in the state, no matter who is involved.

“The police and other security agencies have been directed to go after the perpetrators of these acts and bring them to book.

“We will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace in Ogun and anyone who tries to test our resolve to maintain peace in our state will have himself or herself to blame,’’ the governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Abiodun commiserated with the families of the deceased and also expressed sympathy to those who lost their farmlands as well as cows during the unfortunate crisis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Abiodun reads riot act Abiodun reads riot act

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Abiodun reads riot act Abiodun reads riot act

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE