Herders/farmers clash: New Fulani leader vows to restore peace in Imo

The newly appointed Fulani leader (Ardol) in Imo State, Alhaji Abdulahi Umaro has vowed to use his office to restore peace between cattle herders and farmers in various communities in the state.

Umaro told Nigerian Tribune in Owerri shortly after his appointment via a meeting between the Fulanies, Farmers, Security Agencies, Leaders of Mayeti and Sarikin Hausawa of Imo State, Alhaji Auwal Babar Suliaman held at Sarikin’s Palace Ama Hausa, along Duglas road, Owerri Imo State, that he will do everything within his powers to ensure cooperations between the farmers and cattle herdsmen in the state.

The Sarikin of Fulanies expresses joy for his appointment stating his readiness time have total control of every situation and to immediately intimate the government of any situation that may arise.

He regretted that before now there were a lot of complaints about the activities of farmers and cattle herders in the state blaming it on the lack of leadership then.

He said: “With my appointment, I will make sure both farmers and cattle herders live and operate comfortably in their various domains”.

While he promised to cooperate with relevant bodies to make sure harmony, the Fulanies leader called for assistance both from the government and other bodies.

In his speech on behalf of the state government, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on Gender, Vulnerable and Northern Affairs (Men), Hon. Suliaman Ibrahim Suliaman said that the essence of the meeting was to assist the government to create a peaceful environment for cattle herders and farmers to operate by appointing a new leader of Fulani in the state.

He charged the leader with the responsibility to coordinate and monitor the activities of the cattle herders in the state to ensure that the regular issues of attack and violence against farmers become a thing of the past.

He assured him of the assistance and cooperation of the state government to succeed in bringing peace between farmers and boarders in igneous communities of their operations.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Commandant Agro Rangers Unite of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps NDSDC, Imo State Command Lawal Oladipo pointed out that his office is saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that there is absolute peace between the farmers and the Cattle herders giving the security situation in the state.

He said that the commitment of his office necessitated the need to convey the meeting which according to him started last week adding that its essence was to rob minds together and in the end come up with the best solutions.

The Deputy Commandant pointed out that the meeting resolved one among two issues discussed which centred on first and foremost tackling internal insecurity which resulted in the appointment of the new leader of the Fulani in the state.

He said: “what the meeting wants to achieve in appointing a new Fulani leader is to enable them to know who is who in the state”.

Oladipo charged the new Fulani leader to be committed to his responsibilities especially in identifying who is who as well as the difference between the grass and farm in order not to create havoc on people’s farms.





He also advised him to choose the people he can have control of, while he assured him of the cooperation of his office to succeed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE