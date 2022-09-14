Herders destroy schools, markets, other infrastructure in Benue

Benue State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm that the incessant herdsmen attacks have destroyed infrastructure in the state.

Addressing newsmen during the monthly distribution of relief materials to displaced persons, the Executive Secretary of State Emergency and Management Agency, SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior added that additional 600 people have been displaced in the state due to herdsmen attacks on some communities in the past few weeks.

Shior listed places of worship, schools and primary health care centres and markets as the worst hit by herders’ attacks on some communities across the state.

He also lamented the neglect of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs by the Federal Government, regretting that some International Humanitarian Partners who are intervening in the North Eastern part of the country have abandoned the plight of the displaced persons in the state.

According to Shior, “There are over 200 International Humanitarian Partners with over 50 of them working in Borno State with less than 10 working in Benue State.

“It is unthinkable to keep IDPs for over 5 years. With such colossal damage to the State, the Federal government has neglected us. The President should write his name in gold and attend to the humanitarian situation in the State.

“Some infrastructure such as Schools, markets, churches, health centres and other amenities were completely destroyed in those communities attacked by herders

He applauded the State Governor, Samuel Ortom for his efforts in providing for the IDPs.

