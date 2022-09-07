Herders’ atrocities come to the fore in Elebute’s Red and Roses

THE author, Dr Ayo Elebute, had earlier in 2018 ran a features story in the Nigerian Tribune about random killings across the country by herders/bandits, with the headline: ‘Stop these herders’ killings.’

The story started with anecdote, a short story about a sad occurrence in which the entire family of Doochima was killed in a brutal attack by suspected herdsmen in a Tiv village of Benue State.

This novel is a follow-up to the features story. At the time of this story, there is evidence of rampant killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen who kidnap and demand ransom to free the victims who had been captured.

Every Nigerian has a right to life. The right to life is guaranteed under Section 33 of Chapter IV of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The government in power has the primary responsibility to ensure safety of Nigerian citizens as provided under section 14 (2) (b) of Chapter II of the 1999 constitution of FRN, amended.

The herders’ inhuman killings are feelings akin to genocide and pointer of failing governance.

The story of Red and Rose was written in 2020 to describe the relationship between two jolly friends: Kyari and Sambe. They have two children: Boubakar and Doochima that will eventually live like Red and Rose because they were born of different kinds.

The Red, Boubakar represents fire and blood, cruelty and violence and an adjectival phrase: Brutish is used to describe him. Boubakar was a very cruel cattle herder. He killed many people in horrible ways.

One way is to attack farmers in their farms, rape their wives and female children before they are brutally murdered. The stories are about his cruelty to people he killed. After his arrest, Boubakar is given a death sentence by hanging.

The Rose, Doochima is associated with love and romance, secrecy and confidentiality.

She manages to succeed after several harrowing encounters with life. She is one of the legal representatives who sentenced Boubakar to death.

Her final success is an indication that the smell of rose is sweet and the sweetness explains the fact that the love existing between two friends is real, though they come from rival ethnic groups — Fulani and Tiv.

Published by RECACD Publishers in 2020, Red and Roses focuses on socio-cultural issues in Nigeria, including ethnic relationships, rise of banditry and herders’ killings, insecurity, oppression, among others.

