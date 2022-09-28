Herbalist in possession of human fibroid remanded in Kwara

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara State Police Command has arraigned a 40-year-old herbalist, Gabriel Ojo, for allegedly being in possession of a human fibroid for alleged ritual purposes at Apata community, Eyenkorin area of Ilorin metropolis.

Police investigation revealed that the secretary of the Apata community, Moshood Tajudeen, reported the matter at the police station saying that Ojo had human parts in his house.

It was also gathered that concerted efforts of the people and the Police led to the arrest of Ojo while human fibroid and other criminal charms were found in his possession.

Police investigation revealed that the defendant (Ojo), confessed that the fibroid found in his house was given to him for burial in May 2022 and that he decided to keep it in his house.

The prosecutor, Adebayo Thomas, informed the court of a motion exparte attached to the police report seeking the defendant’s remand in the correctional centre.

Magistrate Agbetola Issa, who presided over the suit, granted the prosecutor’s application for remand while the matter was adjourned to October 19, 2022.

