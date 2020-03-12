Herbalist in court for allegedly cheating businessman of N12m

A 42- year- old herbalist, Fidelis Osita, who allegedly cheated a businessman of N12 million on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Osita, who resides in Ikotun, Lagos is charged with conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, forgery and impersonation.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Jan. 3, 2019 to May 25, 2019, in Ikotun, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendant obtained N12 million from the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Imhanboor to clear his container and return the money within a short time.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant forged a deed of agreement and gave to the complainant.

The prosecutor also alleged that since then, the defendant stopped picking Imhanboor ‘s call.

Akeem also alleged that the defendant paraded himself as a medical doctor in the neighbourhood.

The case, he said, was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314, 365, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Layinka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until March 25 for mention.

NAN

