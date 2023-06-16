A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Honourable Cairo Ojougboh, has congratulated immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila on the latter appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Honourable Ojougboh, who was in the Green Chamber with the former Speaker between 2003 – 2007, said the appointment did not take him aback as he noted that given Honourable Gbajabiamila’s proven track records, the appointment was well deserved.

The APC chieftain enjoined the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu to help use his wealth of experience to help the president deliver his campaign promises to Nigerians while pleading with Nigerians to exercise patience and give the needed cooperation to the new administration.

His statement reads in part:” I congratulate you on your new appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, you are surely the right man with proven track records for the office, and your appointment is well deserved.

“I recall when we all arrived at the House of Representatives in 2003 after our election and inauguration as young men in the same caucus with great determination to move the country forward for the benefit of all.

“Your efforts and loyalty to Tinubu over the years have never been in doubt, you sure deserve every honour you are getting today.

“I and my family, and the people of Delta and Ika particularly, wish you the very best in office.

“We know that Tinubu is prepared for the job, and we have no doubt that you will help him deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

“I assure you of my support, but be reminded that you are holding your present position in trust for the people who have high expectations from President Tinubu’s presidency.

“Please use your wealth of experience to help the president deliver his campaign promises to Nigerians, I know you will not disappoint Nigerians because your track records over the years are there for all to see.

‘I, however, appeal to Nigerians to have faith in the Tinubu government and give it time to birth a new nation with a renewed hope of prosperity and development.

“Congratulations again, and be assured of my esteem, cooperation, friendship, and support as always.”