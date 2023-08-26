Shola stared at the computer screen, the title of the article resonating deeply within her. She sighed, feeling the weight of her marriage troubles pressing down on her shoulders. For the past few months, her relationship with Ade had become a battleground, with money as the weapon of choice.

Their love story had started out beautifully, filled with dreams and shared aspirations. But as the years went by, financial strains began to erode their once unbreakable bond. Ade’s adventurous spirit clashed with Shola’s cautious approach to spending, creating a rift that seemed impossible to bridge.

The turning point came when they decided to renovate their old house. Ade envisioned an elaborate makeover, while Shola wanted to stick to a tight budget. As the renovation costs ballooned, so did their arguments. What was meant to be a dream project became a nightmare, exposing the fault lines in their communication and values.

Ade decided to share the renovation project with Mama. Mama is Ade’s mum who lives in a neighbouring state.

Hmmm…Ade, je nwi te mi, o tun ti bere ina ku naa (meaning Ade let me talk, you have started your spending spree habit again), what’s wrong with the house? You young people sha like to spend any money you see. I don’t know what you agreed with Shola, your wife but for me, there’s no need for renovation on that your house o. Mama sighed.

One evening, after a particularly heated argument about money, Shola decided it was time for a change. She remembered a financial counseling service recommended by a friend. Swallowing her pride, she broached the idea with her husband, who surprisingly agreed. It was a glimmer of hope in their troubled marriage.

The financial counselor welcomed them with a warm smile. She patiently listened as they recounted their struggles, their voices softening as they spoke. She understood that their disagreements about money weren’t just about the numbers—they were reflections of their deeper fears and desires.

Over the course of several sessions, the counselor guided them through a process of self-discovery. She helped them identify their respective money mindsets and the childhood experiences that had shaped their attitudes toward finances. Shola realized that her frugality was rooted in her parents’ struggle with debt, while Ade’s lavish spending was his way of seeking the excitement he lacked in his youth.

With their counselor’s guidance, they started setting shared financial goals. Instead of focusing on the differences, they began to focus on what they both wanted: a stable future, a comfortable retirement, and the ability to pursue their passions. The counselor helped them create a budget that accommodated both Ade’s adventurous streak and Shola’s need for security.

As they worked together, Shola and Ade’s fights about money began to subside. They learned to communicate openly, discussing their financial decisions and fears without judgment. Ade started to appreciate the value of saving, while Shola found joy in occasionally splurging on experiences that enriched their lives.

One evening, as they looked at their newly renovated home, Shola and her husband realized how far they had come. The house was a testament to their newfound teamwork and understanding. More importantly, their marriage had weathered the storm that once threatened to tear them apart.





Their friends and family noticed the change as well. Shola’s sister, who had often been a sounding board for their arguments……

To be continued.

