Helicopter crash: Airline management declares adherence to safety rules

The management of Quorum Aviation Limited, owners of the helicopter that crashed at Opebi axis of Lagos state last Friday has described itself as a responsible organization that adheres to rules and regulations guiding flight safety rules.

The management of the company made the remarks in reaction to the crash which killed all its three crew members on board when the helicopter which originated from Port Harcourt but heading to the Lagos airport crashed into a private building at Opebi in Lagos.

According to the management of Ouorum Aviation: “For the avoidance of doubt, Quorum Aviation Limited is a responsible corporate entity that adheres to, and complies with all the rules and regulations pertaining to the aviation industry as laid-out in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR).”

The company said prior to the crash, it had all the requisite certificates and approvals obtained through a very rigorous process, including inter alia an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), Certificate of Airworthiness (COA) and insurance.

“All our certificates and approvals are current and valid as issued by the authorities following due process”, even as the company appealed to the public to await the outcome of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) investigation into the cause of the mishap.

