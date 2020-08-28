Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has called for public assistance with a video clip or relevant evidence that may assist the agency on what transpired or led to the crash of the helicopter into a building at Opebi area of Lagos.

In a statement issued by the bureau through its spokesperson, Mr Tunji Oketumbi while saying though it had since commenced investigations into the accident, declared that it will be amenable to receiving any information that will assist it in its investigation.

According to the bureau, “Accident Investigation Bureau was notified by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) at about 12:30 pm on 28 August 2020 and has commenced an investigation into an accident involving a Helicopter Bell 206B3 with the Nationality registration Marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos, which occurred on the 28 August 2020 at the Opebi Area of Ikeja Lagos.”

The bureau confirmed that of the three Passengers OnBoard, that there two fatalities while one has been hospitalized.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“Kindly contact us on our official communication channels:Mobile App: AIB-NWebsite: www.aib.gov.ngTwitter: @aibnigeriaInstagram: @AIB_NigeriaFacebook: AIB NigeriaEmail: Commissioner@aib.gov.ngSMS/WhatsApp: +234807 709 0900, 0807 709 0928”.

The Bureau, however, appealed to the public and the media to respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released.

