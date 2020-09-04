Helen Paul: From town to gown

There is so much to say about the woman that is Helen Paul. From gaining prominence as a comedienne in a male-dominated comedy industry to sustaining the pace as she diffuses into several characters. She has, over time, given her audience the opportunity to choose from a variety of multiple characters.

Just like a restaurant with a vast array of menus, Dr. Helen Paul has given her audience the power of selection. From the innocent Tatafo, to the eccentric Chief Koleniyan, what do we say to Chukwuka, the general merchandiser and several other characters that has made her a fan favourite.

Helen is never satisfied and she is not one to be complacent. Everyone was shocked when she launched into the academic world. In a major move of commitments and dedication, she bagged a doctorate making her the only comedian with a PhD in Africa.

Helen Paul is a leading woman. She is more than an inspiration. She is the inspiration. Helen’s prowess has landed her global recognition. It is amazing to know that she now has a group of international students she lectures. She is no doubt one of Africa’s biggest intellectual and entertainment export.

Adeola Adeniji is a Theatre Arts undergraduate and writes from Lagos.

