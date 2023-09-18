Heirs Life has announced Kentimfon Ndanyongmong, a 14-year-old JSS 3 student from Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom State, as the overall winner of the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship.

Ndanyongmong will go home with the grand prize of N2 million in scholarship grant and his school, Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom, will receive N500,000 worth of books and educational materials.

Also, Samuel John of Knightdale Middle College, Lagos and Ameenah Jimeta of Prime College, Kano, emerged as the first and second runners-up, receiving N150,000 and N100,000, respectively.

The competition, which was organised by Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), attracted national interest and participation with over 5,000 entries submitted in its second year.

Participants of the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship were asked to write a 500-word essay on the topic, ‘My Dream Career’ and Heirs Life commissioned a committee of specialists led by a professor of English Language to assess and grade all entries.

To ensure originality of the submissions, the firm also conducted interviews with shortlisted participants’ collaboration with the grading committee.

Niyi Onifade, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, while speaking on the impact and importance of the essay championship said, “At Heirs Life and across Heirs Insurance Group, we believe in securing more than just finances.

“This essay championship is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the intellectual and creative capacities of our nation’s youth. This competition is not just about words on paper, but about inspiring the next generation to shape a brighter future.”

Heirs Life Essay Championship is an initiative of Heirs Life Assurance, a member of Heirs Insurance Group.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omni-channel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.





Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.

As part of its unique proposition, the group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance accessible to everyone.

