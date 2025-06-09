Heirs Insurance Group opens entry for N10.5m prizes “Heirs Insurance Essay Championship”

…Bags Insurance Company of the Year award

HEIRS Insurance Group has opened entry for applications for the fourth edition of its annual Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, targeted at Junior Secondary School students nationwide.

The company said this year’s edition features ₦10.5 million prizes for the winning students, teachers, and schools, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to driving insurance awareness at an early stage.

Meanwhile, Heirs Insurance Group has been awarded Insurance Company of the Year at the 2024 Industry Awards.

The Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance Group bagged the award at an event hosted by The Industry Newspaper in Lagos, in a recognition celebrating the Group’s outstanding performance, innovation, and impact on Nigeria’s insurance sector.

Speaking about the championship, the firm explained that the winning student will receive a ₦5 million scholarship along with a ₦1 million education grant for their school, while the first and second runners-up will receive ₦2 million and ₦1 million scholarships, respectively.

Additionally, insurance-focused themes and quizzes have been embedded into the application process for students, ensuring early engagement with the concept of insurance.

The firm said, to participate, students must submit original essays of not more than 500 words on the topic: “The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure” via the website,www.heirsinsurancegroup.com/essay. Submissions are open from May 27 to July 8, 2025. All entries will be evaluated by renowned academics, with a quality assurance process conducted by Deloitte & Touche to ensure transparency and fairness.”

The 2025 edition, in a significant expansion of the initiative, introduces the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize – a new category designed to recognise and reward teachers who actively promote insurance education within schools and communities.

The top teacher that would emerge winner of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize (TIAP) will receive a ₦1 million cash prize, with an additional ₦500,000 grant awarded to their school, and to qualify, teachers must implement an insurance awareness project and provide evidence of their initiative and its impact.

Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, while commenting on this year’s competition, said: “We are excited to return with an even bigger edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship. This year, we are not only empowering students and their schools but also shining a light on the critical role teachers play in shaping financially aware communities. Across our businesses, we see education as a powerful tool to build a more secure future, and we are proud to drive that vision forward.”

The insurer said Heirs Insurance Essay Championship remains a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Heirs Insurance Group, aimed at improving education outcomes and deepening insurance awareness among the younger generation. Winners of the programme will be announced at a Grand Finale event in August 2025.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.

Again, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, while commenting on the award, stated: “We are proud to receive this award – an affirmation of our mission to transform the insurance industry and create value for our customers. This recognition encourages us to keep pushing boundaries.”

The Group, since its launch, has demonstrated a firm commitment to driving insurance accessibility, and through its digital-first channels, including its chatbot, USSD service, mobile app, and Nigeria’s first insurance experience centre, has facilitated easy and reliable access to insurance for everyone.

Also, the company said Heirs Insurance Group is committed to driving insurance education and literacy.

In 2024, the Group launched Africa’s first web series on insurance and runs the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship—a programme that targets students and their families.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an Omni channel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE